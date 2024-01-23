Ram Temple Consecration: Kejriwal Takes Part in Yatras, Bhandaras Across Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in various bhandaras (community kitchens), shobha yatras, and Sundarkand recitations organised across Delhi on Monday, 22 January, to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Taking it on X (formally Twitter), Kejriwal said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this sacred occasion of the installation of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in the grand temple. Jai Siya Ram.”
While addressing at one of the events, Kajriwal said, "Congratulations to all 'Ram Bhakts' and everyone on the occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha. I'm so glad that Ram Lalla's idol has been consecrated."
Aam Aadmi Party ministers, MLAs, and councillors also took part in many of these events.
Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Kejriwal's 10-point agenda in the Delhi Legislative Assembly aims for a Ram Rajya-like system, ensuring no hardships and love and brotherhood for all.
Moreover, Education Minister Atishi also held a prayer ceremony in Kalkaji constituency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on 22 January, where the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated and watched by lakhs of people on television.
"As soon as the opportunity arises, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya with his entire family for the darshan of Lord Shri Ram. We are among the biggest devotees of Lord Shri Ram," Bhardwaj said.
(With PTI and The Times Of India Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)