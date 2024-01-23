Ram Temple Consecration: Kejriwal Takes Part in Yatras, Bhandaras Across Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in various bhandaras (community kitchens), shobha yatras, and Sundarkand recitations organised across Delhi on Monday, 22 January, to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Taking it on X (formally Twitter), Kejriwal said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this sacred occasion of the installation of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in the grand temple. Jai Siya Ram.”