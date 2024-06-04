North Goa Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

North Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of North Goa Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for North Goa was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in North Goa are Shripad Yesso Naik (BJP) and Ramakant Khalap (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in North Goa seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the North Goa seat was won by BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik, while Congress candidate Girish Raya Chodankar had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, North Goa constituency was won by BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik and Congress candidate Ravi Naik was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under North Goa parliamentary constituency include Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Calangute, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre.
North Goa is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Goa.
Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Goa’s two seats went to polls in the third phase of voting that was scheduled on 7 May. They saw a combined voter turnout of over 75%.
State's ruling party, BJP, is contesting on both the seats alone, while INDIA bloc's Congress and AAP have entered into an alliance with Congress fielding candidates on both the seats of the state.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Goa, BJP won the North Goa seat while Congress emerged victorious in South Goa. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won both the seats, leaving Congress empty-handed.
