Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar are Ajay Bhatt (BJP) and Prakash Joshi (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat was won by BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt, while Congress candidate Harish Rawat had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency was won by BJP candidate Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Congress candidate K.C.Singh Baba was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar parliamentary constituency include Lalkuan, Bhimtal, Nainital, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanakmatta, Khatima.
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all five seats of Uttarakhand went to polls in the first phase of voting on 19 April. The state recorded a voter turnout of 57%.
All five seats of the state are witnessing a bilateral contest between BJP and Congress. In 3 of the 5 seats, BJP has fielded the incumbent MPs of the respective constituencies.
In both, 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, BJP made a clean sweep winning all the 5 seats.
