Nagaland Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Nagaland was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Nagaland are Dr Chumben Murry (NDPP) and S Supongmeren Jamir (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Nagaland seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Nagaland seat was won by NDPP candidate Tokheho Yepthomi, while Congress candidate K L Chishi had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Nagaland constituency was won by NPF candidate Neiphiu Rio and Congress candidate K. V. Pusa was the runner-up.
All Assembly seats in Nagaland fall under this one parliamentary constituency.
Nagaland is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Nagaland.
Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat went to polls in phase one on 19 April. According to final electoral roll, total number of electors in Nagaland were 13,25,383. Male electors comprised 6,64,460 and female were 6,60,923. Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 57.7%.
For the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat, the state’s ruling party, National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate is supported by the BJP while Congress has fielded its candidate for INDIA bloc. Reportedly, all the 60 MLAs of the opposition-less Nagaland state assembly extended their support to the NDPP candidate.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, six districts of Eastern Nagaland boycotted polling, affecting 20 assembly segments, and Eastern Naga People’s Organization called a total shutdown ahead of voting day for their demand for autonomy.
