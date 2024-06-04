Mumbai South-Central Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Mumbai South-Central was held in Phase 5 on 20 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mumbai South-Central are Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shiv Sena) and Anil Yeshwant Desai (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mumbai South-Central seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai South-Central seat was won by Shivsena candidate Rahul Ramesh Shewale, while Congress candidate Eknath M. Gaikwad had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Mumbai South-Central constituency was won by Shivsena candidate Rahul Ramesh Shewale and Congress candidate Eknath M. Gaikwad was the runner-up.

he ugly split of Shiv Sena has made this election a litmus test for 'which is the real Sena?'. This battle of legacy is set to come out starkly on seats which were the stronghold of the unified Shiv Sena. One of them being Mumbai South-Central.

Since 1989, Mumbai South Central has been consecutively won by Shiv Sena, with only one exception in 2009 when a Congress candidate emerged victorious. This election is seeing two Sena candidates facing each other. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Anil Desai, a former Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackeray's 'backstage boy'. Ruling Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde has chosen Rahul Shewale, sitting MP from this seat, as Mahayuti's candidate. Shewale, who served as the chairman of the standing committee of BMC from 2011 to 2014 before getting into parliamentary politics, will be fighting for his hattrick win from this seat.

The electoral dynamics in 2024 markedly differ from the previous Lok Sabha elections, which primarily pitted Shiv Sena against Congress in this constituency. Thackeray's candidate now enjoys support of Congress' voter base as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, aligned with the INDIA bloc at the national level.



Assembly seats that fall under Mumbai South-Central parliamentary constituency include Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Dharavi.