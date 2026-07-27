Detained, Summoned, And Now Slapped With FIRs: Inside Mumbai's Protest Crackdown

"A police officer slapped me," alleges Aditya Tomar (name changed to protect identity), a 26 year-old resident of Mumbai, recounting the events of 21 July when he was detained during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at the city's Shivaji Park.

"We were protesting peacefully. There were no slogans or banners. Suddenly, the police started pushing us from behind, creating a stampede-like situation. Then, they began dragging people away," Tomar tells The Quint.

What began as a peaceful show of solidarity with students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has now escalated into a legal battle for several Mumbai residents. Many of them were detained during the protests at Shivaji Park, some even before they reached the protest site.

Since then, multiple people have been slapped with First Information Reports (FIRs). Others have had police officers visit their homes and allegedly warn them against participating in future protests.