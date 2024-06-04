Medak Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 17 seats of Telangana went to polls in phase four on 13 May. The state recorded a voter turnout of 65.7%.



Out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the state’s ruling party Congress is contesting all of them, while its opponents, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP, have also fielded their candidates on all 17 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is a key player on the seat of Hyderabad.



During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the main contenders in Telangana were Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi). BRS won 12 seats, Congress two. TDP, YSRCP and AIMIM won one seat each.



However, by the next election in 2019, BJP emerged to be a significant player, securing four seats. While BRS won nine, Congress won three, and AIMIM won one.