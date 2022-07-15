Five Dead After Wall Collapses in Delhi's Alipur, PM Modi Conveys Condolences
Nine people have been injured, out of which two are critical.
A wall, approximately 100 feet long and 15 feet high, of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Delhi's Alipur area on Friday, 15 July, claiming the lives of five people.
Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 square yards.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident. "Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi," he tweeted.
The Delhi Police informed ANI that out of the nine injured people who were rescued and rushed to Raja Harish Chand Hospital, two are in a critical situation.
"Debris is being cleared from the site," it added.
The owner of the land has been identified as Shakti Singh, a native of Alipur.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work.
"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.