'Wherever CM Kejriwal Stays That's Where Delhi Govt Will Work': MCD Councillors

After Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillors on Tuesday, 7 November urged Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to run the government from jail if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests him.
The councillors stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has arrested all the top leaders of the AAP under a "conspiracy". The BJP is plotting to arrest Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, and make him resign, allowing the AAP to be easily eliminated, they further alleged.
Kejriwal held a meeting with the party's councilors, where AAP's MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak stated that all councilors requested the Delhi CM not to resign, and in case the ED arrests Kejriwal, he must run the government from jail.
Further, a public referendum will be launched to gauge public opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign or run the government from jail.
"PM Narendra Modi knows that the BJP cannot win against the AAP. We defeated the BJP in Delhi in the 2013, 2015, 2020 Assembly, and 2022 MCD elections. In Punjab, the AAP achieved a tremendous victory and formed the government. Wherever the AAP is going, it is gradually weakening the BJP. We are winning elections in Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, they have conspired to put the AAP's leaders in jail and not let them come out," said Durgesh Pathak.
Pathak stated that the BJP's plan is to imprison Kejriwal and then dismantle the AAP. The plan, which has been in development for 1.5 years, aims to arrest several more leaders in addition to Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, he said, adding that the ultimate goal is for everyone to be imprisoned and then resign, thereby weakening the AAP.
"Today, all councillors of Delhi had a meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal. In the meeting, all councillors earnestly requested the CM that he not even consider resigning. If PM Narendra Modi has the courage to arrest you, then you have to run the government from jail. We cannot let their objective succeed," added Pathak.
Pathak also confirmed that CM Kejriwal has listened to councillors, will consider the matter and discuss it with AAP's organisation in Punjab and across the country before making a decision.
