'You Can Arrest My Body But Not My Vision': Delhi CM Kejriwal in Poll-Bound MP

Kejriwal attended the roadshow in Singrauli, defying the Enforcement Directorate's summons directing him to appear for questioning in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

“I don’t know if I will be in jail when the MP poll results will be announced on 3 December, but I would be happy if people elect an AAP candidate from Singrauli. Even if I am in jail, this news will please me enough,” said Kejriwal.

“The BJP is threatening to put me in jail. I am not worried about jail because I am among those who emerged from the Ramlila Maidan," he added.