Mathurapur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Mathurapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.
Live Updates of Mathurapur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Mathurapur was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mathurapur are Bapi Haldar(TMC), Ashok Purkait(BJP) and DR Sarat Chandra Halder(CPIM).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mathurapur seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mathurapur seat was won by TMC candidate Choudhury Mohan Jatua, while BJP candidate Shyamaprasad Halder had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Mathurapur constituency was won by TMC candidate Choudhury Mohan Jatua and CPM candidate Rinku Naskar was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Mathurapur parliamentary constituency include Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar, Magrahat Paschim.
Mathurapur is one of the Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024
With 42 seats in Lok Sabha, West Bengal has the third-highest seat count in the lower house. The voting on these seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls were held across seven phases between 19 April and 1 June.
Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the state’s ruling party All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting all of them. Although the party is part of the INDIA bloc, it could not reach a consensus seat-sharing deal with other INDIA parties in the state. Therefore, Congress and left parties have formed an alliance in West Bengal, under which Congress fielded its candidate on 13 seats, CPI(M) on 23 seats, RSP on three seats, CPI on two seats each and AIFB on one seat. BJP, which has emerged as a significant force in the West Bengal over the past few years, is contesting on all 42 seats alone.
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw BJP's rise in the West Bengal where it bagged 18 seats. TMC remained the top party with 22 seats. While left parties could not win any seat, Congress could win only two seats. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014,TMC swept the state with 34 seats. Congress won in four constituencies, while BJP and CPI(M) won two seats each.
