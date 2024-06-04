Mandya Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Mandya was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mandya are H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS) and Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mandya seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mandya seat was won by Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, while JD (S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy had come in second place.



Karnataka’s Mandya Lok Sabha constituency saw a record 81.6% voter turnout on 26 April. The Vokkaliga centre has long been a bone of contention between the leaderships of Congress and JD(S). While the parties did come together briefly in the 2019 polls after successfully trouncing BJP in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, the collaboration failed.

Actress turned politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, contesting independently was elected as MP after winning 51% votes here in 2019. She was also supported by BJP. After Sumalatha officially joined the BJP, the seat went to former Karnataka CM and JD(S) Karnataka President, HD Kumaraswamy. Interestingly, JD(S) had joined the NDA alliance ahead of the polls in 2024.

In 2014's General Elections, Mandya constituency was won by JD (S) candidate C.S.Puttaraju and Congress candidate Ramya was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under Mandya parliamentary constituency include Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Krishnarajapete, Krishnarajanagara, Nagamangala.