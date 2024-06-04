Mainpuri Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Mainpuri was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mainpuri are Jayveer Singh (BJP) and Dimple Yadav (SP).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mainpuri seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mainpuri seat was won by SP candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav, while BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Mainpuri constituency was won by SP candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav and BJP candidate Shatrughan Singh Chauhan was the runner-up.

Since 1996, Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has been the cornerstone of Samajwadi Party’s political influence. The constituency has seen members of the Yadav family winning continuously for 28 years with Mulayam Singh Yadav holding office for five terms- in 1996, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. However, following his demise in 2022, his daughter-in-law and former MP from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav, riding on the sympathy sentiment, swept the bye-elections with a margin of 2.8 lakh votes.



In 2024, while Yadav is re-contesting from her old existing seat, BJP has fielded UP’s Tourism Minister and MLA from the Mainpuri Assembly seat, Jaiveer Singh. Samajwadi Party in alliance with BSP saw an electoral success in the 2019 polls here. Now, the former allies have turned rivals again. In the fray, competing on BSP’s ticket is another Yadav – Shiv Prasad Yadav. While BSP had originally nominated Gulshan Shakya for the elections, his ticket was withdrawn and Shiv Prasad Yadav replaced Shakya. The Yadav community contributes 4.5 lakh voters to Mainpuri’s parliamentary constituency followed by Shakyas with a 3.3 lakh population.



With BJP already clinching away two out of Mainpuri’s five Assembly seats in the 2022 state legislative elections, Mainpuri’s Lok Sabha campaign has been the focal point for Samajwadi Party. BJP’s vote share here is on the rise since 2009.



Assembly seats that fall under Mainpuri parliamentary constituency include Mainpuri, Kishani (Sc), Karhal, Jaswantnagar, Bhongaon.