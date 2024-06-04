Mainpuri Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Mainpuri was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mainpuri are Jayveer Singh (BJP) and Dimple Yadav (SP).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mainpuri seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mainpuri seat was won by SP candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav, while BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Mainpuri constituency was won by SP candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav and BJP candidate Shatrughan Singh Chauhan was the runner-up.
Since 1996, Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has been the cornerstone of Samajwadi Party’s political influence. The constituency has seen members of the Yadav family winning continuously for 28 years with Mulayam Singh Yadav holding office for five terms- in 1996, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. However, following his demise in 2022, his daughter-in-law and former MP from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav, riding on the sympathy sentiment, swept the bye-elections with a margin of 2.8 lakh votes.
In 2024, while Yadav is re-contesting from her old existing seat, BJP has fielded UP’s Tourism Minister and MLA from the Mainpuri Assembly seat, Jaiveer Singh. Samajwadi Party in alliance with BSP saw an electoral success in the 2019 polls here. Now, the former allies have turned rivals again. In the fray, competing on BSP’s ticket is another Yadav – Shiv Prasad Yadav. While BSP had originally nominated Gulshan Shakya for the elections, his ticket was withdrawn and Shiv Prasad Yadav replaced Shakya. The Yadav community contributes 4.5 lakh voters to Mainpuri’s parliamentary constituency followed by Shakyas with a 3.3 lakh population.
With BJP already clinching away two out of Mainpuri’s five Assembly seats in the 2022 state legislative elections, Mainpuri’s Lok Sabha campaign has been the focal point for Samajwadi Party. BJP’s vote share here is on the rise since 2009.
Assembly seats that fall under Mainpuri parliamentary constituency include Mainpuri, Kishani (Sc), Karhal, Jaswantnagar, Bhongaon.
Mainpuri is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024
General Elections in Uttar Pradesh holds major significance because the state has the biggest share of seats in Lok Sabha. This year's elections saw the state going to polls across all the seven phases from 19 April to 1 June.
Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on 75 of them, while its NDA partners Apna Dal (Soneylal), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) got two seats each and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) got the remaining one seat. According to the INDIA alliance parties in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP), has fielded candidates on 62 seats, leaving 17 seats for Congress and one seat for Trinamool Congress.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the two major forces of the state – SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – joined hands against BJP. But they could only win 15 seats (10 BSP and 5 SP). BJP maintained its edge by winning 62 seats and its ally ADAL secured two seats. Congress could win just one seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the 'Modi wave' helped BJP win 71 seats and its ally Apna Dal won two seats, too. SP was left with just five, and Congress won two seats. BSP suffered a major upset as it failed to win even a single seat.
