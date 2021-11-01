LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 266, Check New Rates
The 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be available at a price of Rs 2000.50 in Delhi.
LPG Price Hike: The fuel companies on Monday, 1 November 2021, announced increase in the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 266. The price hike comes into effect form Monday onwards.
Therefore, the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder, which used to cost Rs 1,734 in Delhi, will now be available at a price of Rs 2000.50, reported news agency ANI.
However, there was no hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.
LPG Commercial Cylinder Price in Different Cities
The 19kg commercial gas cylinder is now priced at Rs 1,950 in the financial capital Mumbai, while it will be available at a price of Rs 2,133 in Chennai, reported Mint. In Kolkata, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2073.50, the report added.
Last month, the price of LPG cylinder was hiked across all categories by Rs 15 per cylinder. On 1 October, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 43.50 per cylinder.
Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel were also hiked for the sixth consecutive day, by 35 paise per litre, on Monday.
Petrol is now priced at Rs 109.69 per litre in Delhi, whereas Diesel costs Rs 98.42 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 115.50, while diesel is priced at Rs 106.62 per litre.
(With inputs from ANI and Mint)
