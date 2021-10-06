LPG Price Hiked by Rs 15 Per Cylinder: Check New Rates

Price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked yet again on Wednesday, 6 October 2021. The price has been hiked across all categories by Rs 15 per cylinder, reported Mint.

The updated rates of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) is effective from Wednesday, 6 October.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the new price of a domestic non-subsidised cylinder (14.2 kg) will now be Rs 899.50 in Delhi. Whereas the 5kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 502, the report added.