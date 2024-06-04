Lohardaga Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Lohardaga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Lohardaga Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Lohardaga was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Lohardaga are Samir Oraon (BJP) and Sukhdeo Bhagat (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Lohardaga seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Lohardaga seat was won by BJP candidate Sudarshan Bhagat, while Congress candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Lohardaga constituency was won by BJP candidate Sudarshan Bhagat and Congress candidate Rameshwar Oraon was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Lohardaga parliamentary constituency include Mandar, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Sisai, Gumla.
Lohardaga is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 14 seats of Jharkhand went to polls in four different phases.
Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on 13 of them, leaving one for its NDA ally AJSU. Its prime opponents in the state – Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress fielded its candidates on seven seats, JMM on five seats, leaving one each for CPI(ML) and RJD.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jharkhand has been one of the focal points of INDIA alliance’s campaign since the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren of JMM.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, BJP swept the polls with 11 seats. Their NDA partner AJSU won one seat, too. Congress and JMM were left with just one seat each. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won 12 seats and JMM gained victory on the remaining two.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)