Ex-Union Law Minister and Supreme Court Lawyer Shanti Bhushan Dies at 97
Bhushan was a minister in the Cabinet of the Morarji Desai-led government back in 1977.
Former Law Minister and Supreme Court advocate Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday evening, 31 January.
Details: The 97-year-old was suffering from a brief illness, according to The Indian Express.
The veteran lawyer breathed his last at his home in Delhi, Live Law reported.
The Supreme Court Bar Association informed that he will be cremated at Lodhi Crematorium in the city on Wednesday noon, 1 February.
“All I can say is that this is the end of an era. He was a person who saw the evolution of the Constitution and the legal system from close quarters since Independence. He wrote about these experiences in two books – Courting Destiny and My Second Innings. All I can say is that this is an immense loss for all of us,” his son, lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, was quoted as saying in the report.
In memory: Bhushan was best known for fighting the case that led Indira Gandhi to impose the Emergency in 1975.
Appearing for Jan Sangh leader Raj Narain, Bhushan had argued before the Allahabad High Court in a case accusing the then-prime minister of electoral malpractices.
The court ended up ruling in his client's favour, disallowing Gandhi from contesting elections for six years.
A book on the infamous legal battle titled 'The Case That Shook India' was authored by Prashant Bhushan in 2017.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Live Law.)
