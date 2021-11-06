Tripura Violence: UAPA Case on Lawyers is Abuse of Law to Create Chilling Effect

The fact that the Tripura Police have filed a criminal case against the members of the fact-finding mission is itself a matter of concern, even leaving aside the UAPA issue.

The lawyers went to the ground on behalf of PUCL, surveyed the areas where violence took place, and spoke to eyewitnesses and locals before arriving at their findings, which were shared on social media.

These claims have been made by news reports on media sites like Maktoob Media and even Al Jazeera, referencing statements by locals.

The report also suggests that there is a need for further investigation, and has recommended the setting up of a committee headed by a retired high court judge to do so.

The police may dispute aspects of the report, titled 'Humanity under attack in Tripura; #Muslim lives matter' (which can be accessed here), including the specific finding on vandalism of the Chamtila mosque in Panisagar, but that would not necessarily merit a criminal case against the fact-finders.