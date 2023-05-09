SC Allows Release of Mother Convicted of Murder: Win for Reformative Justice

Reform-oriented justice, which the apex court has said is the goal behind punitive measures, entails allowing a convict to re-enter society.

It is also consistent with the apex court’s existing approach of allowing even those convicted of serious offences a second chance at life.

“We do not want to punish persons. They must be reformed and sent back to society. Any policy must consider this aspect of reformation in it,” Supreme Court judges S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari had said, as they passed the 2021 order (mentioned above).

In a September 2022 judgment (Rashidul Jafar @ Chota vs State of Uttar Pradesh & Another), a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli had noted that many convicts who have suffered long years of incarceration have “few or no resources."



Thus, the court had emphasised that the state ought to implement its policy for premature release of life convicts in an objective and transparent manner.