SC’s Latest Ruling on Divorce Brings Hope for Those Stuck in Unhealthy Marriages

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on divorce has brought new hope for those trapped in meandering, unhappy marriages.

The verdict, according to which the top court can now grant divorce on grounds of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” and waive the six-month waiting period under the Hindu Marriage Act, brings a new perspective to how stringently marriage was viewed under Hindu laws.

The five-judge constitution bench observed on Monday, 1 May, that "it would be in the best interest of all, including the individuals involved, to give legality, in the form of formal divorce, to a dead marriage, otherwise the litigation(s), resultant sufferance, misery and torment shall continue.”