SC Order Highlights: No Tenure Extension for ED Chief Sanjay Mishra, But...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 July, ruled that the extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra is illegal on grounds that it violated the top court's 2021 judgment in the Common Cause case.

The court, however, upheld the amendments to the CVC Act & the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol.

Here are a few highlights from the order: