CAA Protests: SC Refuses to Set Up Panel, Asks to Approach HCs

Mehta told the court that no students have been arrested so far and when they were injured during the protests at Jamia, the police had taken them to the hospital and free-of-cost treatment was provided to them.

"The chief proctor of Jamia was called to identify the students in the hospital. He came, identified the students and took them back with him," he said, adding that rumours were spread that two students had died in the protest.

Regarding protest at AMU, Mehta said, "Proctor of AMU, who is a former IAS officer, gave us (police) in writing that because of rumours, some people, may be outsiders, may create law and order problem so send the police force." He said one of the students was injured at AMU as a tear gas shell, fired to disperse the protestors, exploded in his hands.

When senior advocates Indira Jaising, Colin Gonsalves and Sanjay Hegde, who appeared for the petitioners, urged that the top court should appoint a retired apex court judge to inquire into these incidents, the bench said, "We are confident that our chief justices (of high courts) will arrive at a right conclusion after looking into all the facts".