Recap: Win For Delhi Govt, Shiv Sena Ruling & Defamation Case Against Ex-CJI

Holding that the communication expressing discontent was not sufficient for the Maharashtra governor to call for a floor test, a constitution bench of the apex court observed that the governor's action was "illegal".

"In the present case, the governor did not have any objective material to indicate the government had lost confidence…so his exercise was not legal,” the Supreme Court said.

However, the court added that because the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had resigned already, it cannot restore the status quo ante in Maharashtra. The court, thus said that “the governor was correct in calling Eknath Shinde to form the government.”

