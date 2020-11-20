SC to Hear Plea Against Journalist Siddique Kappan’s Arrest Today

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday, 20 November, the habeas corpus petition against Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan’s arrest, which had been filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

In the last hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued notice in the plea, and said the matter would be listed on Friday, when the State of Uttar Pradesh would have to respond regarding Kappan’s arrest and the request that he be granted interim bail.

Lodged in Mathura jail, Kappan spoke with his lawyer briefly this week, Bar & Bench reported.