Key Takeaways From Sachin Pilot’s Petition in Rajasthan HC

The political issues at play here should not be lost sight of in the legal ones. The central question in the middle of this whole crisis is going to be whether or not the Ashok Gehlot government will remain in power, and how this move could affect the political prospects of the allegedly rebellious MLAs.

As of now, Gehlot still has the majority on the floor of the house, but if some of the independents and non-Congress MLAs supporting his government go, then the situation is no longer clear. The disqualification of Pilot and his MLAs becomes crucial then, as removing them from the equation lowers the number of seats required for a majority, potentially keeping the Congress government afloat.

Of course, that situation can’t last forever, and at some point, bypolls will have to be held for the seats of the disqualified MLAs. However, unlike the position till a year ago, this doesn’t mean Pilot and his MLAs will face a period in the political wilderness.

In the Karnataka rebel MLA case in November 2019, the Supreme Court held that when disqualifying an MLA, the Speaker of a legislative assembly cannot disqualify them for the remaining term of the assembly, or a period of six years as is possible when someone is disqualified for committing a criminal offence. Under the Constitution and the Representation of People Act 1951, they can only be disqualified till the next time they stand for election – meaning they can contest the bypolls.

One strange thing is that the reason given by Pilot and his MLAs for asking to amend their petition was to include a constitutional challenge to certain provisions of the Representation of the People Act. It is unclear at this time why this would need to be done, since after the Karnataka case, the one problematic aspect of the this Act and disqualification under the anti-defection law was resolved.