Rajasthan Revokes Consent for CBI to Operate: What Does This Mean?

On Monday, 21 July, the Rajasthan Governor passed a notification revoking any ‘general consent’ provided by the Government of Rajasthan to the Central Bureau of Investigation to operate in the state.

The notification from the Rajasthan Home Department claimed that the Government of Rajasthan had actually refused to grant ‘general consent’ to the CBI to operate in the state in a letter dated 26 June 1990.

In any event, from the date of the new notification onwards, if the CBI wants to investigate any case arising out of Rajasthan, they will have to take prior consent of the Rajasthan Government on a case-to-case basis. The notification also clarifies that it does not affect any cases where the Government of Rajasthan had previously provided specific consent to investigate a particular case.