Rajasthan Government Revokes General Consent to CBI Amid Crisis

This comes in the backdrop of an intense power struggle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Gehlot has also alleged BJP’s malicious involvement and an attempt by the party to destabilise the Rajasthan government.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had asked if phone-tapping had been carried out by Rajasthan government to establish claims of horse-trading and demanded a CBI probe into the same on Saturday, 18 July.

The CBI also, on Monday, reportedly questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with an alleged suicide of Vishnudutt Vishnoi, a Station Officer in Rajgarh.