Rajasthan Government Revokes General Consent to CBI Amid Crisis
This comes in the backdrop of an intense power struggle between CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
Rajasthan Government, on Monday, 20 July, notified via a circular that it has revoked general consent to CBI that was originally granted under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946. This consent is required for CBI investigations.
The government, in the notification, said that prior consent of the state government for CBI probe into each case needs to be sought separately.
“This incorporates the formal stand of the State Government that Government of Rajasthan does not accord general consent under Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, for investigation of any of the offences or class of offences under Section 3 of the fact Act by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (CBI) and each case.”Rajasthan Government Circular
- 01/02(Photo Courtesy: <a href="https://twitter.com/utkarsh_aanand/status/1285217306574872576?s=19">Utkarsh Anand</a>/Twitter)
This comes in the backdrop of an intense power struggle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Gehlot has also alleged BJP’s malicious involvement and an attempt by the party to destabilise the Rajasthan government.
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had asked if phone-tapping had been carried out by Rajasthan government to establish claims of horse-trading and demanded a CBI probe into the same on Saturday, 18 July.
The CBI also, on Monday, reportedly questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with an alleged suicide of Vishnudutt Vishnoi, a Station Officer in Rajgarh.
