Amid Political Crisis, CBI Quizzes Gehlot’s Aide Over Cop Suicide

The CBI’s investigation comes at a time when the state has been plunged into a political crisis, following Sachin Pilot’s exit and the resultant upheaval in the Rajasthan Congress. Allegations of horse-trading and phone-tapping have been levelled against the BJP by the Congress party, for reportedly conspiring with the MLAs.

Congress MLA Krishna Poonia has also been called for a second round of questioning on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

A special crime unit of the CBI is reportedly in Jaipur to investigate police officer Vishnudutt Vishno’s death on 23 May. The state government had handed over the case to the CBI last month.

Opposition parties, BJP and BSP have reportedly accused Poonia of pressurising the cop, a charge the MLA has denied. She is one of many MLAs currently being housed at a Jaipur hotel along with other Gehot loyalists.

