Can Punjab Assembly Actually ‘Negate’ Centre’s Farm Laws?

Among the Farm Laws’ changes, the one which worries the farmers of Punjab the most is how it prohibits restrictions on sales outside a State’s Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) mandis. Sales within these mandis or ‘market yards’ are regulated, whether with minimum prices or licencing systems and a system of taxes on purchasers that ensure their upkeep.

This has been of great benefit to farmers in Punjab, Haryana and parts of UP and MP, where they grow rice and wheat in massive quantities – though the supply is greater than the demand, the farmers still get a good price thanks to the APMC regulations (which in turn are tied in with the MSP system).

If there are no restrictions on trade of farmers’ produce outside an APMC, however, purchasers would no longer need to pay the APMC taxes, and farmers could end up having to sell at lower prices thanks to market forces.

Badal’s suggestion is to exploit a loophole in the Centre’s Farm Law that deals with this issue: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020. Under this Act, farmers, traders and electronic trading/transaction platforms are given freedom to carry out trade in farmers’ produce without any restrictions in a “trade area”.

The crucial point is that the definition of “trade area” does not include ‘principal market yards’, and other state-run or private mandis that operate under a State APMC Act. Section 7 of Punjab’s APMC Act allows the state government to declare “any enclosure, building or locality in a notified market area” to be a principal market yard.

Therefore, Badal has suggested that the government can designate the entire state as a ‘principal market yard’. This would mean that the regulations applicable in APMC mandis would apply everywhere in Punjab, even private trade areas like the farmer’s house or the purchaser’s godown. This could perhaps be done even without an amendment to the Punjab APMC Act, through a simple notification, though amending the Act to specifically allow this would be a safer approach.