Punjab Govt to Bring in New Legislation Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Meanwhile, the representatives of 30 farmer organisations from Punjab, on Wednesday, walked out of the meeting called by the government amid the massive unrest over the newly enacted farm laws.

The farmer organisation leaders were miffed over the absence of the Union minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Centre had called the meeting and the farmers' groups had finally decided on Tuesday that they would attend, reported NDTV.

The agriculture secretary attended the meeting, but the farmers demanded talks with the Union minister.



Several farmer groups across the country have expressed significant unhappiness and apprehensions regarding the farm laws.