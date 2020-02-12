Kalikho Pul’s Suicide Note Scandal and the Supreme Court

This lacuna in the law has continued to be a problem, even when it came to the sexual harassment allegations against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

This letter was originally sent to the ‘administrative side’ of the court, where it would be decided on an administrative process rather than on the ‘judicial side’, ie as a case before the court. This could have meant the letter would have been forwarded to the next senior judge not mentioned in the note (Justice Chelameswar) by the registry, following a Supreme Court decision in the K Veeraswami case, which said administrative permission for an investigation into criminal proceedings could be given in a case where the CJI themself is named, by the next senior judge.

However, the letter was surprisingly converted into a “letter petition” – a way in which PILs can be instituted at the top court – and then listed before a bench of Justices Adarsh Goel and UU Lalit. This meant the case had been transferred to the ‘judicial side’, where assignment of cases rests with the sitting Chief Justice alone as ‘Master of the Roster’.

This development was criticised by senior advocate Dushyant Dave and others among the bar at the time, and as Alok Prasanna Kumar explained on The Quint here, there were further missteps in the way the case was handled by the court and to some extent by petitioners who took up the case.

The net result was that Dangwimsai Pul eventually withdrew the letter petition after a great deal of confusion. The case was closed, no investigation was conducted, and we never learnt whether there was any substance to his disturbing allegations.

The whole situation was best summed up by Kumar in his piece for The Quint, where he wrote: