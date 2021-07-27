Pegasus Comes Amid Campaign to Stifle Dissent: Journalist Prem Shankar Jha

Israel-made Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers.

The names of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, Ashok Lavasa, and Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Ashwini Vaishnaw, are among those on the leaked list, The Wire reported.

However, the presence of the numbers in the 'Pegasus Project' does not confirm that the device was actually 'infected with Pegasus or subject to an attempted hack,' The Wire said.

The Indian government, on its part, has denied any role in the snooping operations, slamming the reports.

On 19 July, the NSO Group that developed the Pegasus spyware, had put out a statement denying all allegations and stating that its programme was for "vetted governments for the sole purpose of saving lives through preventing crime and terror acts".