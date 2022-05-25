Gyanvapi: New Suit Seeking Removal of Mosque Transferred to Fast Track Court

A day after a fresh suit was filed in court of civil judge, senior division, Varanasi, on Tuesday, 24 May, seeking removal of the Gyanvapi mosque from its existing location, the civil suit has been transferred to Fast Track Court, senior division, Bar and Bench reported.

The suit has been filed by 'Lord Aadi Vishweshar Viraajman' through 'next friend Kiran Singh', a devotee. The plaintiffs have claimed that the mosque was built over a temple.

The next hearing will be on 30 May.