Gyanvapi: New Suit Seeking Removal of Mosque Transferred to Fast Track Court
The plea has requested that the plaintiffs should be declared the exclusive owners of the suit property.
A day after a fresh suit was filed in court of civil judge, senior division, Varanasi, on Tuesday, 24 May, seeking removal of the Gyanvapi mosque from its existing location, the civil suit has been transferred to Fast Track Court, senior division, Bar and Bench reported.
The suit has been filed by 'Lord Aadi Vishweshar Viraajman' through 'next friend Kiran Singh', a devotee. The plaintiffs have claimed that the mosque was built over a temple.
The next hearing will be on 30 May.
Further, the plea has also sought a permanent prohibitory injunction against defendants from interfering with the plaintiffs performing puja, darshan raj bhig, and arati at the site.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
