4G in J&K: Govt Claims No Contempt, to Submit Reply in 1 Week
The SC has given Centre one week’s time to file affidavit on constitution of a committee to review the ban on 4G .
A special three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice NV Ramana has refused to issue contempt notice to the Centre and has given them one week's time to file an affidavit over the constitution of a special committee to review the ban on 4G speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Forum for Media Professionals (FMP) over the alleged non-constitution of a special committee.
Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehra submitted that the committee has been formed in accordance with the directions of the court.
He added that the said committee has also taken a decision regarding 4G and has asked for a week to place the affidavit before court.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, arguing for the applicant, said that the Centre is not responding to representations being filed against continued suspension of 4G internet services.
"The Supreme Court verdict was delivered on 11 May and the very same evening an order was passed suspending telecom services. Several such similar orders have been passed and some of them some after this present application was filed," said Ahmadi.
He added that if orders aren’t being published, “how can one challenge it before a court.”
"If you have complied with the orders given in May, then it is needed to publish that in public domain," observed Justice Ramana.
