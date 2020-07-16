4G in J&K: Govt Claims No Contempt, to Submit Reply in 1 Week

A special three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice NV Ramana has refused to issue contempt notice to the Centre and has given them one week's time to file an affidavit over the constitution of a special committee to review the ban on 4G speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Forum for Media Professionals (FMP) over the alleged non-constitution of a special committee.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehra submitted that the committee has been formed in accordance with the directions of the court.