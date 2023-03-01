No Relief for Manish Sisodia: SC Rulings Past & Present Explained

This order came despite Sisodia’s counsel citing cases such as Vinod Dua and Arnab Goswami’s, in which the apex court had permitted invocation of Article 32 (which empowers a petitioner to directly approach the apex court for enforcement of their fundamental rights).

So why did the apex court turn Singhvi's plea away?

Well, the bench drew distinctions between the cases cited and Sisodia’s plea. They told Singhvi that the Vinod Dua case was of a journalist facing a sedition charge (while Sisodia is a deputy chief minister facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act), and Goswami had first gone to the High Court.

When the lawyer pointed out that Delhi High Court judge responsible for the roster is not holding sitting on most days as he is busy with the UAPA Tribunal work in a PFI case, the apex court reportedly remained unmoved.

But what were the rulings in Goswami and Dua's case?

And before that, what are the offences alleged against Manish Sisodia? What else have his lawyers said? And why was he remanded?