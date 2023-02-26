'Signs Of Dirty Politics': Arvind Kejriwal After CBI Arrests Manish Sisodia
Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after 8 hours of questioning.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 26 February, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the leader is "innocent" and his arrest shows "signs of dirty politics."
The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi chapter also tweeted that it was a "black day for democracy."
The AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making the arrest due to 'political rivalry.'
'Because CM Kejriwal Can Defeat PM Modi...'
Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha stated, "Everyone in India believes that only CM Arvind Kejriwal can defeat PM Modi in national elections. As CM Arvind Kejriwal's popularity grows, the CBI and ED will continue to attack the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party."
Chadha further added: "PM Modi is jealous of CM Arvind Kejriwal because there is no one in his cabinet who works like Deputy CM Manish Sisodia."
AAP leader Sanjay Singh too condemned the arrest and said that this was an act of dictatorship.
'Arrested Sisodia Instead Of Adani': Other Opposition Parties Tweet In Support
Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader Y Sathish Reddy, in his tweet supporting the AAP leader, said that Sisodia has been arrested instead of Adani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia CBI
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.