'Fallacious': Maha Govt Opposes Sudha Bharadwaj's Default Bail Plea

Bharadwaj had filed her default bail plea at the Bombay High Court challenging two orders of Judge KD Vadane, contending that Vadane was not appointed as a special judge under Section 11 and 22 of the NIA Act. Thus, his order granting a 90-day extension to the Pune Police to file its chargesheet was sans jurisdiction.



Vadane, further, was not authorised to take cognisance of the 1,800 page supplementary charge sheet filed by the Pune Police in 2019, Bharadwaj contended.

“When judgments(orders) are passed without jurisdiction, they are crushed and thrown in the dustbin,” Bharadwaj’s counsel Yug Chaudhry was quoted by LiveLaw as saying.



Pointing out that Vadane even wrote ‘Special Judge’ below his name, Chaudhry stated that as per the NIA Act, if the Special Court was not constituted, then the Sessions Court could try scheduled offences under the NIA Act. However, according to RTI replies, there were other Courts available, but the case was still taken to Vadane, he submitted.



On 8 July, the Bombay High Court had stated that the court's records were consistent with Bharadjwaj’s RTI replies, as per which, Vadane was not appointed as a Special Judge during the period.