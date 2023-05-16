Recap: SC Allows ED Probe Against TN Min, Issues Notice in TVF 'Obscenity' Case

From the Supreme Court allowing ED probe against DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam, to asking the Delhi Police to respond to a petition challenging the registration of an obscenity case against TVF web series College Romance; here are the highlights from our court's today.
SC Allows ED Probe Against TN Minister In 'Cash-for-Jobs' Scam
The Supreme Court set aside a Madras High Court order directing a fresh enquiry into the alleged 'cash-for-jobs' scam, in which Tamil Nadu minister and DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji has been accused.
The court also set aside an order staying the proceedings in the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
A two-judge bench said that the Investigating Officer probing the cases can proceed and that a request for a special investigation team can be considered at a later stage.
Collegium Recommends 2 Names For Appointment as SC Judges
The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.
This comes in the aftermath of the retirement of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and MR Shah.
TVF College Romance: SC Asks Delhi Police To Respond on Plea Challenging Obscenity Case
Meanwhile, the top court asked Delhi Police to respond to a petition challenging the registration of an obscenity case against TVF web series College Romance.
The top court also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to the makers earlier. The Delhi High Court had ruled in March that the language used in the series was obscene, profane and vulgar.
TN Tells SC Multiplexes Stopped Playing The Kerala Story Due To 'Poor Performance'
The state of Tamil Nadu has told the Supreme Court that multiplex owners decided to to stop screening the controversial film The Kerala Story due to "the criticism received by it/ lack of well-known actors/poor performance/Poor audience response."
The top court has been hearing a petition by the makers of the film against the de-facto ban on the film in the state.
SC Assigns Gujarat Judicial Officers' Promotion Case To New Bench
The Supreme Court assigned the case regarding the promotion of judicial officers in Gujarat to another bench, after the retirement of Justice MR Shah.
CJI Chandrachud however, reassured those affected by the decision that they will still receive retiral dues.
The Supreme Court on 12 May had stayed the promotion of 68 judicial officers as District judges in Gujarat.
The reason? The state government notified the promotions while the legality of it was sub-judice (still under consideration) before the court.
ICYMI: Punjab Court Issues Notice To Mallikarjun Kharge in Defamation Suit
A Punjab court recently issued notice and summoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a civil suit filed for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal.
The Rs 100-crore suit was filed by the president of Hindu Suraksha Parishad'Hitesh Bhardwaj who contended that the Congress' manifesto during the Karnataka elections had defamed the Bajrang Dal.
(With inputs from Livelaw, PTI and Bar and Bench.)
