Recap: SC Allows ED Probe Against TN Min, Issues Notice in TVF 'Obscenity' Case

The Supreme Court set aside a Madras High Court order directing a fresh enquiry into the alleged 'cash-for-jobs' scam, in which Tamil Nadu minister and DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji has been accused.

The court also set aside an order staying the proceedings in the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A two-judge bench said that the Investigating Officer probing the cases can proceed and that a request for a special investigation team can be considered at a later stage.