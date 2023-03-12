College Romance: Don't Need to Like the Show to Question the FIR Against Makers

“ It is the duty of a constitutional court to expand the ambit of artistic freedom, not restrict it. The Delhi High Court order (in the College Romance case) is violative of the makers’ and actor’s fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression,” Supreme Court Lawyer Paras Nath Singh told The Quint.

How though?

It goes against the apex court's 1989 ruling (S Rangarajan Etc vs P. Jagjivan Ram), where the court had explained what circumstances warrant restrictions on freedom of expression, when it comes to artistic work.

Singh pointed out that in the Jagjivan ram case, the Supreme Court had said that unless the content in question endangered community interest, there was no reason to curb freedom of expression. The court had further cautioned that the “anticipated danger should not be remote, conjectural or far-fetched.”

However, as has been mentioned above too, the Delhi high court order does not establish a direct link between the show and depravity of the society. It merely appears to deem the show obscene because, as pointed out above, the web series "conjures with the words sexually explicit acts.”

If there indeed was an issue with some of the content on the show, Singh explained, it "could have very simply been dealt with by asking the makers to ensure the show has necessary parental controls and adult ratings on OTT platforms."

"There was no need to have a sanction of law for that," Singh added. And, simply put, neither was there a need for an FIR.