Highlights: SC Questions UP Govt on Atiq Ahmed's Death; Sisodia Denied Bail

From the Supreme Court's questions to the Uttar Pradesh government on the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, to a Delhi court's denial of bail to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, catch all the legal highlights from today (Friday, 28 February) here.
SC Questions UP Govt on the Death of Atiq & Ashraf Ahmed
The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 February, questioned the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to the killing of ganster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.
The court asked the UP government for a "comprehensive affidavit" on the steps taken to probe the killings that took place in Prayagraj on 15 April. As per Livelaw, it also sought information on the probe into the extra-judicial killings of the other accused in the Umesh Pal murder case
While hearing the PIL seeking an independent inquiry into the gunning down of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, the bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also questioned the UP government’s counsel on how the killers could have known where to come and attack.
"Because of this court's judgement, any accused in police custody must be taken for a medical examination every two days. These assailants have been going three days in a row," Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the UP government, responded.
When the court asked him why were the duo not taken to the hospital gate in an ambulance — “Why were they made to walk and paraded?" — Rohatgi said:
"That distance is very short, Your Lordship."
All States to Take Suo Motu Action Against Hate Speech, Regardless of the Speaker’s Religion: SC
The apex court further directed all states and union territories to take suo motu action against cases of hate speech.
A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, according to Livelaw, said:
"Respondents shall ensure that immediately, as and when any speech or any action takes place which attracts offences such as Section 153A, 153B, 295A and 506 of IPC etc, without any complaint being filed suo motu action be taken to register cases and proceed against the offenders in accordance with law.”
The Supreme Court also said that this should be done regardless of the religion of the speaker, and any hesitation to follow these directions of the top court would be perceived as contempt.
Previously this direction (passed originally in October 2022) was limited only to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. By Friday’s order, it has been extended to all states and union territories.
This comes in a batch of petitions against instances of hate speech across the country.
Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Will File FIR, Delhi Police Tells SC
The Delhi Police has decided that it will register an FIR against BJP MP and President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh.
The apex court was informed about this by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Delhi Police, in the petitions filed by women wrestlers seeking an FIR in their sexual harassment complaint against Singh.
Previously, on Wednesday, Mehta had been quoted by PTI as having said:
“We (the Delhi Police), prima facie feel, that there was a need to conduct a preliminary investigation before the registration of the FIR."
Read more about what transpired in the court on Friday here.
SC Orders Reassignment of Case Against TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee
The Supreme Court also directed that the case pertaining to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, pending before Calcutta High Court’s Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay be transferred to another judge.
This reportedly comes in the aftermath of a TV interview given by Justice Gangopadhyay, in which the High Court judge had alleged spoken about Banerjee.
Previously, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, had sought clarification from Justice Gangopadhyay amid allegations of him having given that interview.
On Friday, according to Bar and Bench, the bench said:
“Having considered the note prepared by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in respect of Annexure P7 and also perused the transcript of the interview, the transcript has been authenticated on April 26, 2023 by the interpreting officer on the original side of the High Court, we direct the Hon'ble admin Chief Justice shall reassign the pending proceedings in the case to some other judge of the Calcutta High Court.”
Manish Sisodia Denied Bail
Meanwhile, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court denied bail to farmer Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. This is pertaining to the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
On Wednesday, Sisodia completed two months in incarceration. He was arrested on 26 February by the CBI.
