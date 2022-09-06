Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Issues Notice to UP Govt Over Ashish Mishra's Plea

The union minister's son, whose car was part of the convoy that ran over eight people, including four protesting farmers, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur last year, is the prime accused in the murder and conspiracy case.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra in February this year.

However, the Supreme Court in April set aside the bail order and had directed the high court to reconsider his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims' side.