'100s of Farmers, Only 23 Eye Witnesses?' SC Questions UP Govt on Lakhimpur Case
The matter has been listed to be heard on 8 November next.
A week after the Supreme Court observed that the Uttar Pradesh police was 'dragging its feet' in probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the apex court questioned the state administration on the inadequacy of eye witness accounts in the case on Tuesday, 26 October.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana noted:
"Your case or anybody’s case is that there are 100s of farmers, there was a rally going on and only 23 eye witnesses?"CJI Ramana, as per LiveLaw
The top court was hearing a PIL concerning the unrest in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest on 3 October.
Appearing for the state government of UP, senior advocate Harish Salve had apprised the court that 164 statements of 30 people, out of which 23 are eye witnesses, had been recorded so far.
The top court also sought a status report regarding the investigation into the death of Shyam Sunder and journalist Raman Kashyap, and urged the state counsel to file separate replies on the matter.
The court went on to direct the administration of UP to ensure the protection of all witnesses in the case.
It ordered, "Taking into consideration status report, we have seen Development and steps taken by State. As far as witness, Protection is concerned, we have seen report state has already taken steps. We direct state to provide witness protection," LiveLaw reported.
The matter was listed to be heard on 8 November next.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.