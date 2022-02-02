Kerala HC Allows 'MediaOne' Telecast to Continue Till 7 Feb, Seeks MHA Files

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry's order from Monday, 31 January, had suspended the broadcast of the Malayalam news channel.



Speaking to The Quint, a source in the channel had earlier said, "Our recent broadcast was nothing out of the ordinary. The I&B has not given any clear reason for asking us to discontinue operations."

This is not the first time that the news channel was directed to stop its broadcast. In 2020, it was forced to suspend its broadcast for its extensive coverage of the Delhi riots.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)