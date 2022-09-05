Supreme Court Resumes Hearing Petitions Challenging Hijab Ban in Karnataka

The Supreme Court continued hearing the batch of petitions challenging the ban on wearing the Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka on Monday, 5 September.

The matter is being heard by a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Earlier on 29 August, the top court had issued a notice on the same.

The bench had also taken a stern view of the petitioners’ request for adjournment of the matter, stating:

"We will not permit forum shopping. You wanted urgent listing and now you want hearing adjourned. We will not allow this.”

One of the counsels for the petitioners, however, told the court that “(other) counsels are coming from across India… some are in Karnataka."