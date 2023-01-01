Demonetisation Verdict Soon: What Have Petitioners Argued? What Has Govt Said?

2) Went Against The RBI Act

The Union Government has claimed that it has the power to demonetise currency under Section 26 (2) of the RBI Act.

However, Chidambaram argued that the provision allows only a specified series of currency to be demonetised, while the 2016 government notification demonetised all series of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

Contextualising this, he brought to the fore examples of the last two times such exercise was carried out in 1946 and 1978, when only a small proportion of the then valid currency notes were taken out of circulation.

3) Due Process Not Followed

How?

> Chidambaram said that according to convention – a move, which can have drastic consequences on the country, must first be recommended by the RBI’s central board and then be deliberated upon by the Parliament

> According to him, neither of these steps were followed. In fact, he said that the the Finance Ministry submitted the draft scheme to the RBI at 5:30 PM on 8 November 2016 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the demonetisation announcement at 8 PM the same day

> This left the Central Board with just 2.5 hours to deliberate upon and communicate their decision to the Cabinet

> He further said that the Central Board was neither given adequate notice to consider the move nor given adequate time to apply their minds