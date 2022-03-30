Judge Monitoring SIT Probe Recommends Challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail: SC

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed on 3 October 2021, in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri region after being run over by a convoy of cars.

Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, whose car was part of the convoy, had subsequently been charged with murder in connection with the case.



The Allahabad High Court had, however, earlier in February, granted bail to Mishra in the case.



Challenging the bail order in the apex court, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioners, had reportedly said that the bail order suffered from "non-application of mind”.

Dave also urged the court to take a “serious view” of the issue that the State had said that an affidavit filed by Mishra to plead a case of alibi was a forged document.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)