Jharkhand Judge Case | 'CBI, IB Don't Help At All': CJI on Threats to Judiciary

The CBI on Wednesday, 4 August, had registered a case in connection with the death of Dhanbad Additional District Judge Uttam Anand on the request of the Jharkhand government.

"CBI has today registered a case related to the death of Uttam Anand ADJ Dhanbad on the request of Jharkhand government and further notification from the Centre, and taken over the investigation," a CBI spokesperson was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Jharkhand government had earlier formed an SIT (special investigation team) to probe the matter. But, later it recommended the CBI probe into the death.

The special investigation team probing the killing of the judge has so far not made any headway, despite arresting a total of 17 people in the case, including autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma.

On Tuesday, 3 August, the Jharkhand High Court directed the CBI to start the probe into the death of the judge at the earliest, so that no evidence is destroyed.