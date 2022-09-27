In Relief to LG Saxena, High Court Directs AAP To Delete 'Defamatory' Tweets

On Tuesday, 27 September, the Delhi High Court restrained the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders from making "false" allegations against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family, after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.

Justice Amit Bansal directed AAP to take down the allegedly defamatory tweets posted by Sanjay Singh, Atishi Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff....," he said.

Saxena had sought a legal order against AAP and its leaders Atishi Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Jasmine Shah to delete or take down the alleged false posts, tweets, or videos circulated on social media.

Additionally, he sought damages and a compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from AAP and its five leaders.