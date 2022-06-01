AAP MLA Atishi Hits Out at Delhi L-G Saxena for Conducting Meet With Water Board

Atishi also said that the passing of the recent law that led to the reunification of Delhi's municipal corporations might be interpreted to mean that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would also be controlled by the L-G, but matters pertaining to health, water, power, and education were strictly under the state government's control.

Delhi's AAP government has had several problems with the L-Gs in the state, most prominently with the former L-G Anil Baijal, since the government came to power in the state in 2015.

Last year, the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which stated that the government in the national capital territory of Delhi means the L-G of Delhi.

This, in effect, made the L-G the operative head of the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government. The ruling came as a huge setback for the AAP.