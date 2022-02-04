Haryana Govt Moves SC Over HC Order Staying 75% Quota in Private Jobs for Locals
The Punjab and Haryana High court on Thursday had granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law.
The Haryana government on Friday, 4 February, moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab & Haryana High Court's order staying the state law on providing 75 percent quota to locals in private sector jobs.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday, 3 February, had granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law.
The Haryana government had notified last year that the law of implementing 75 percent quota for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs 50,000 will come into force from 15 January 2022.
The act provides for the reservation of 75 percent of new jobs to local candidates in various companies, societies, trusts, and limited liability partnership firms situated in the state.
What Happened in SC on Friday?
On Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought urgent listing of the Haryana government’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the high court’s order on Thursday.
Mehta complained that he had appeared before the HC on Thursday to defend the legislation but was given merely 90 seconds to do so and the HC had then stayed the law, reported LiveLaw.
On the request of the solicitor general, the Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing on Monday, 7 February, subject to placing an order of the high court on record.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
