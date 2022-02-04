Haryana Govt Moves SC Over HC Order Staying 75% Quota in Private Jobs for Locals

The Haryana government on Friday, 4 February, moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab & Haryana High Court's order staying the state law on providing 75 percent quota to locals in private sector jobs.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday, 3 February, had granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law.

The Haryana government had notified last year that the law of implementing 75 percent quota for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs 50,000 will come into force from 15 January 2022.